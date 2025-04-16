DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Price

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $205.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $159.47 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $136.18 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

