Dale A. Sander Purchases 20,000 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CFO Dale A. Sander bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,118. This trade represents a 97.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Humacyte Stock Performance
Shares of HUMA stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.62. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.
