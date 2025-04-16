Dale A. Sander Purchases 20,000 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) CFO Dale A. Sander bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,118. This trade represents a 97.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.62. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humacyte by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 66,946 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

