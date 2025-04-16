Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Hold” Rating

Citigroup upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danone from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danone to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Danone has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

