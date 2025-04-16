Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $17.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

DQ opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $954.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($2.02). The company had revenue of $195.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.54 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5,286.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,714,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $14,775,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $9,372,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 357,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,505,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 324,585 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

