Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Data I/O Trading Down 3.0 %

DAIO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. 82,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,321. Data I/O has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Data I/O by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Data I/O by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

