DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.81 and last traded at $148.99. Approximately 169,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 821,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

Get DaVita alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in DaVita by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.