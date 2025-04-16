Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.89.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $458.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,085. The company has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.98. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

