Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.29 and last traded at $87.66. Approximately 5,653,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,364,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.93.

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,709 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

