DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

DFIHY stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. 372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

DFI Retail Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

