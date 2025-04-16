DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

DFI Retail Group stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. DFI Retail Group has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $2.77.

DFI Retail Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. DFI Retail Group’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

