DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.75 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
