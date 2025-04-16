Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.09, but opened at $26.29. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 29,324,568 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 16.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 814,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after buying an additional 550,886 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $6,636,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 247,267 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 154,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 138,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

