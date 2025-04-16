Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 272,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 351,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DEC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DEC

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Diversified Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.