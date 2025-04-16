Dodge & Cox Acquires Shares of 6,500 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $158.76 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.48 and a 200-day moving average of $178.55.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

