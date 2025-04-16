Dodge & Cox Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $276,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 755,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,897,610. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,899,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,060. This trade represents a 62.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,174 shares of company stock worth $8,213,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

ACM Research stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.65.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

