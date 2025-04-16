Dodge & Cox Sells 13,321,638 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,321,638 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 957,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,861,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

