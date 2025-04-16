Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 223,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 168,097 shares.The stock last traded at $111.08 and had previously closed at $111.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Dorman Products Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 9,238 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,226,159.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 788,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,682,558.24. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,544. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

