Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 45,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 80,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th.

About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

