DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 771 shares changing hands.

DriveItAway Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

DriveItAway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DriveItAway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveItAway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.