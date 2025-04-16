DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 837.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DSS Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. DSS has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get DSS alerts:

About DSS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, and direct marketing businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.