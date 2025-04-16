DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 837.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. DSS has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
