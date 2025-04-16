Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Head to Head Review

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.
Risk and Volatility
Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
38.3% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Dynex Capital and CubeSmart”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dynex Capital
|$150.40 million
|7.53
|$113.90 million
|$1.47
|8.00
|CubeSmart
|$1.07 billion
|8.27
|$410.76 million
|$1.72
|22.40
CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Dynex Capital and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dynex Capital
|35.65%
|-2.24%
|-0.30%
|CubeSmart
|37.79%
|14.33%
|6.48%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dynex Capital and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dynex Capital
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|CubeSmart
|0
|9
|4
|0
|2.31
Dynex Capital currently has a consensus target price of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.33%. CubeSmart has a consensus target price of $47.31, suggesting a potential upside of 22.77%. Given CubeSmart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Dynex Capital.
Summary
CubeSmart beats Dynex Capital on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
