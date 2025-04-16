EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, an increase of 1,156.8% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSVO stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,467 shares during the period. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

