EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 99,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,159,000 after buying an additional 485,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,363,000 after buying an additional 2,571,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,668,000 after acquiring an additional 95,458 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Doximity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Doximity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCS. Leerink Partners raised shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.72.

Doximity Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

