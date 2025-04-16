EAM Global Investors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 282,877 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

AGI stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AGI shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.