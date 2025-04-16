EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $3.94 Million in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,428,435.36. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. This trade represents a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

Vertex Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VERX stock opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.72, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

See Also

