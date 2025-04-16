EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $3.94 Million in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Vertex news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,428,435.36. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. This trade represents a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on VERX
Vertex Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of VERX stock opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.72, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.