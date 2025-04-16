EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $4.29 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 38,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 59.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.04.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In other news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

