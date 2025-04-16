EAM Global Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 126,820 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 79,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 5.9 %

ADMA opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.11 and a beta of 0.53.

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.