EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 56,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4,081.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 71,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

