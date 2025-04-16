EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,429,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,994,000 after purchasing an additional 121,750 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,169,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,056,000 after buying an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,376,000 after buying an additional 3,001,204 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,159,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,947,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,155,000 after acquiring an additional 485,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 341,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,231,886.40. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,059,407.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,174,996.98. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

