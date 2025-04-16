EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $4.99 Million Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 81,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Affirm by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Compass Point raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,792.96. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.