EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $4.99 Million Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 81,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Affirm by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Affirm Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Compass Point raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.74.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Affirm
Insider Activity at Affirm
In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,792.96. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Affirm
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.