EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 124,563 Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 124,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paymentus by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 412,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,697,000 after buying an additional 273,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,713,000 after buying an additional 169,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at $3,109,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paymentus Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of PAY stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Paymentus news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,462.90. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 87.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paymentus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Paymentus in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paymentus from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

