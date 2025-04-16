EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 37,755 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTSI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,381. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $12,101,150.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,689,225 shares in the company, valued at $581,839,038. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock worth $92,210,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

