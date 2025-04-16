EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of NovoCure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.65. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

