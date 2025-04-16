EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 177,132 Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 177,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $27,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,477.93. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,043 shares of company stock worth $349,078. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

