EAM Investors LLC Invests $3.67 Million in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IMAX by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 42,562 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,143,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.
IMAX Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
