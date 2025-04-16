EAM Investors LLC Invests $4.35 Million in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 79,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,016.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 119,820 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17,631.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,657 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $61.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $902,898. The trade was a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,213. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

