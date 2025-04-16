EAM Investors LLC Invests $4.66 Million in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.24.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.