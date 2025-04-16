EAM Investors LLC Invests $5.39 Million in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,000. Ciena accounts for 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,941 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,236,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,403,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,810,000 after buying an additional 143,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Ciena Stock Up 1.5 %

CIEN stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $443,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,534,199.82. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,131,013.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,769.04. This trade represents a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,138 shares of company stock worth $2,874,629. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

