EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,000. ExlService makes up 0.9% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $484,823.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,822.56. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

