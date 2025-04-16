EAM Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide comprises approximately 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 173.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 160,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,407,000 after acquiring an additional 31,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This represents a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

