Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Down 48.6% in March

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

EIM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 131,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0508 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

