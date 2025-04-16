Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 123.8% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 126,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buska Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

EVF stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

