Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 745.13 ($9.86) and traded as low as GBX 724.10 ($9.58). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.69), with a volume of 1,710,096 shares.

Edinburgh Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 744.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 744.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 32.12 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Edinburgh Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 15.25 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Edinburgh Investment’s previous dividend of $6.90. Edinburgh Investment’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2.

