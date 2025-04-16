Edward Jones Initiates Coverage on Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Equities researchers at Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BRO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

