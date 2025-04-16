Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 17.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) fell 17.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 36,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 13,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

