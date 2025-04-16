Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Reduced by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.41.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $437.83 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.17.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

