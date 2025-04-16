Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Baird R W

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.41.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $437.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

