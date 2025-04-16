Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,653,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38,959.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,590,000 after purchasing an additional 932,309 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $756.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $832.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $821.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.