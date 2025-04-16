Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Down 52.0% in March

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ECF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,974. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

