Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Down 52.0% in March

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of ECF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,974. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $10.14.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
