Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Eltek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Eltek in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eltek by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 209,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 140,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Eltek alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Eltek has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Eltek Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Eltek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.